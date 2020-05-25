Flash Report GSSSS Monguno Fire Outbreak: Monguno Local Government Area (LGA), Borno State (24 May 2020)

On 22nd May 2020, a re broke out at the Government Senior Science Secondary School (GSSSS) Camp, Monguno. The resultant damage left 124 individuals (31 households) without shelters and properties. It was reported that 35 makeshift shelters and one transitional shelter (constructed by the International Committee of the Red Cross or ICRC) was burnt.

The affected population include 74 children, 18 women, 15 men and 17 elderly persons. Most of the affected are now residing with friends and families within the camp while some of them are trying to erect makeshift shelters.

As at the time of reporting, no aid has been provided to the affected individuals. They are in immediate need of shelters, food items and Non-Food Items (NFIs) such as cooking utensils, blankets, jerry cans, mattresses and buckets, etc.