Flash Report | GSSSS, Kuya Primary School and Waterboard Camp fire outbreak - IOM DTM Rapid Assessment, Monguno Local Government Area (LGA), Borno State, 7 May 2021

Between 21 April and 05 May, fires broke out in Goverment Girls Secondary School Camp, Kuya Primary School Camp and Waterboard Camp, damaging 2,416 shelters in total and resulting in a great loss of properties for the affected IDPs.

During the past years, there has been frequent fire outbreaks in the camps in Monguno LGA in Borno State. The fire outbreaks are the major reason for displacement within the camp and are generally triggered by cooking close to shelters, smoking, and burning of the bush surrounding the camp. Oftentimes, properties of the residents are destroyed and belongings are lost in the fire.

As a result of the fire outbreaks, the most needed assistance is shelter, as reported by 57% of the respondents, followed by Food (32%) and NFIs (11%).