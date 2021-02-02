Flash Report | Fulatari Camp Monguno Fire Outbreaks - IOM DTM Rapid Assessment, 31 January 2021

At about 1:20 PM on 30th January 2021, a fire incident was reported at Fulatari IDP Camp affecting a total number of 396 individuals (91 households). It was reported that 71makeshift shelters were completely destroyed and 21makeshift shelters partially damaged in the incident. Properties belonging to the affected individuals were destroyed along with some livestock.

Two children were also reported to have lost their lives and an adult male sustained injuries.

A rapid assessment was conducted by DTM field staff to assess the damages caused by the fire and ascertain the total number of affected population.

The affected population who are currently without shelter include 69 children, 172 men and 155 women. They are in immediate need of shelter, food and Non-Food Items (NFIs) such as cooking utensils, mattresses, blankets, mosquito nets, etc.