Flash Report | Fulatari Camp and GGSS Monguno Fire Outbreaks - IOM DTM Rapid Assessment, 27 November 2019

Three separate fire outbreaks at Fulatari Camp and Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Camp Monguno have left 79 IDPs homeless, and properties belonging to the victims destroyed.

The first incident occurred at about 2:40 PM on 25 November 2019 at Fulatari Camp affecting 56 individuals (17 households), with 8 shelters destroyed and 9 shelters partially damaged. Two women reportedly sustained first and second-degree burns and were rushed to Alima Clinic for proper medical attention. The affected individuals include 28 children, 16 women and 12 men.

In the same vein, two other incidents at Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Camp on 26 and 27 November 2019 in the afternoon, left 4 shelters destroyed, and 2 further shelters damaged while trying to quench the fire. A total of Twenty-three individuals (4 households) which includes 16 children, 4 adult males and 3 adult females were affected, with their belongings razed in the fire disaster.

The affected victims are currently staying with friends and relatives within the camps, and are in need of food items, Shelter, and Non-Food Items (NFIs). At the time of this report, victims are awaiting humanitarian assistance from partners, with only Green Concern for Development (GREENCODE) having supported with hygiene kits for the population affected at Fulatari Camp.