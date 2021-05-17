Flash Report - Fulatari and Waterboard Camp fire outbreak, 14 May 2021

On 27 and 30 April 2021, res broke out in Fulatari Camp and Waterboard Camp, damaging 2,878 shelters in total and resulting in a great loss of properties for the aected IDPs.

During the past years, there has been frequent re outbreaks in the camps in Monguno LGA in Borno State. The re outbreaks are the major reason for displacement within the camp and are generally triggered by cooking close to shelters, smoking, and burning of the bush surrounding the camp. Oftentimes, properties of the residents are destroyed and belongings are lost in the fire.

As a result of the fire outbreaks, the most needed assistance in order of priority is shelter, food and NFI.