Flash Report: Flood Incidents North-east Nigeria - Adamawa State (30 August 2022)

With the onset of the rainy season in Nigeria’s northeastern state of Adamawa, varying degrees of damages have been reported in communities in the LGAs Madagali, Lamurde and Numan. Heavy rainfalls, accompanied by strong winds have caused flooding that has led to serious damages to houses and infrastructure.

Between 21 and 27 August 2022, IOM’s DTM programme carried out assessments to ascertain the level of damage sustained in these locations due to heavy windstorms and rainfall. Overall, 9 communities in Numan, Lamurde and Madagali LGAs were assessed. The worst-hit of the assessed sites was Shuwa, a community in Duhu/Shuwa ward of Madagali LGA, where a heavy rainstorm with floods damaged 126 houses, aﬀecting an estimated 1,080 individuals.