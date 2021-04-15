Flash Report | 400 Housing and Gongolong Koreram Camps fire outbreak - Nigeria IOM DTM Rapid Assessment - Konduga and Jere Local Government Area (LGA), Borno State, 14 April 2021

On April 09 and April 11, fires broke out in 400 Housing Estate Camp and Gongolong Kareram Camp respectively, fully damaging 200 shelters and 1 building. The fire outbreak resulted in a great loss of properties and belongings for the affected IDPs.

Fire outbreaks in the camps and camp-like settings of Borno State are not uncommon. Oftentimes, they are caused by cooking too close to shelters, smoking and the burning of the bush surrounding the camp.

Following the fire outbreaks, the most needed assistance are food, as reported by 45% of the respondents, followed by shelter (33%) and NFIs (22%).