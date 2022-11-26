Flag-off/Distribution of Federal Government approved relief materials to flood affected persons in Imo State

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in collaboration with the Imo State Government flagged-off the commencement of relief distribution to flood affected communities in Imo State today, Friday 25th November, 2022.

The Director General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, ably represented by the Head of Operation, NEMA Owerri Operations Nnaji Ifeanyi, commiserate with the people and government of Imo State over the unfortunate flood disaster that ravaged the State.

He stated that problems associated with disaters are enormous and the aftermath of it are sorrow, sadness, grief, anguish, hunger and colossal loss of live and properties.

The DG therefore, appealed to the beneficiaries that the items provided were not to pay back all that was destroyed by the flood, but only to cushion the effect of the unfortunate incident, as some things are intangible and cannot be replaced.

In his remark at the flag-off/Distribution Ceremony, the Executive Governor of Imo State, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, appreciated the lofty ideals of President Muhammadu Buhari through NEMA for providing to flood affected persons in Imo State. He assured that the Imo State Government in collaboration with relevant stakeholders will effectively distributes the relief materials directly to the beneficiaries.

Dignitaries present during the ceremony were;

*The Deputy Governor of Imo State

Secretary to Imo State Government

Honourable Commissioners and other members of State Executive Council Hon. Members of Imo State House of Assembly

Traditional Rulers of flood affected LGA’s

Sole Administrator’s of flood affected LGA’s

Service Commanders in Imo State

Heads of MDA’s in Imo State

The members of press