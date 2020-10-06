FIT Sentinel Response Alert Report September 2020

Demography & Sampling

The FIT Sentinel Surveillance was designed as a samplecensus in which 15 settlements were selected per ward and 5 health facilities per LGA. Data was collected in 144 wards from all the 23 accessible LGAs.

Recommendations

Based on the findings above, we recommend that;

i. The high GAM and SAM rates observed in Gubio as well as reports of lack of partners presence now necessitate the need for UNICEF as CLA and provider of last resort to immediately mobilize and start implementing nutrition services.

ii. The high deterioration in both GAM and SAM numbers in Askira Uba, Bayo, Biu and Gwoza makes it imperative to investigate further the drivers of malnutrition in these LGAs through a small survey using SMART methodology.

However, data has been collected recently (this month) in Bayo LGA for INP+ endline, we recommend that the INP+ data be analyzed for this purpose.

iii. The high deterioration in diarrhea rates in Dikwa and Kala Balge should also be investigated further.

iv. Improvement in Shani and Nganzai LGAs should also be investigated using nutrition and health survey.

v. A meeting of the of the FIT Implementation Committee be convened immediately to decide possible response implementation strategy to identified alerts.

vi. Finally, even though Monguno and Dikwa LGAs did not meet the alert criteria of nutrition alert, the data reveals high GAM rate in Monguno and SAM rates above emergency threshold in Dikwa. These necessitated the need for the nutrition team and partners to keep an eye these LGAs and ensure that every child that requires treatment is responded to.