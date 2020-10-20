FIT Sentinel Alert Investigation Report September 2020

Alerts Received

Overall 7 deterioration or negative alerts were generated in September round of data collections; 5 malnutrition alerts were seen in Askira Uba, Bayo, Biu, Gubio and Gwoza LGAs while on the other hand, 2 diarrhea alerts were seen in Dikwa and Kala Balge LGAs.

Methodology for Investigation

In order to confirm the alerts and proffer response solution, there is need to investigate further and ascertain the veracity of the alert. For that to happen, the alerts were put in the context of ongoing project activities in the LGA as well as seasonal variability of the indicator in question. The worst LGA in terms of deterioration was selected for small-scale study (in this case Bayo LGA).

The methodology used for this round of investigation includes;

i. Small-Scale Study: using SMART methodology was conducted in Bayo LGA between 13th -16th September for INP+ endline assessment and currently ongoing across the BAY states for Round 9 of Bi-Annual NFSS. Thus, due to availability of recent data no new representative survey data was collected for the small-scale study, but the data collected was analyzed and presented in the result section.

ii. Secondary Data Review: retrospective review of program data from HMIS, Nutrition State Database and Weekly IDSR data was conducted and presented in the result section.

iii. Review of Sentinel data: the sentinel surveillance data was further reviewed and disaggregated by ward to inform the lowest level of aggregation with worse numbers. This will identify areas that are worst affected thereby providing guidance to the teams on where to start the immediate response from

Investigation Result

Bayo LGA: The result of the SMART survey in Bayo using WHZ reveals GAM rate of 8.1% (6.5 - 10.1%) and SAM rate of 2.3% (1.5 - 3.5 95%) and the that of MUAC shows GAM rate of 4.8 % (3.3 - 6.9%) and a SAM rate of 1.0% (0.5 - 1.9%) . Although the GAM rate is at medium, the SAM rate was high at above 2% (Table 2).