27 Jun 2018

First Person: Two nearly identical cases of sex abuse; two very different responses

Report
from IRIN
Published on 27 Jun 2018 View Original

In humanitarian settings, all men are not treated equally when it comes to harming women

Orly Stern

Arria, 16, lives in a displaced persons camp on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the Nigerian city at the centre of Boko Haram’s insurgency. She fled her village two years ago when insurgents attacked, losing her family as she fled. She has no money, and seldom enough to eat. Nine months ago, a soldier guarding the camp followed her to her tent. He told her she would be his “friend” and that he would look after her. He visited her regularly at night, sometimes bringing food, money, or gifts. Three months ago, Arria discovered she was pregnant. On his next visit, she told the soldier her news. She hasn’t seen him since.

Read more on IRIN.

