28 Nov 2019

Financial Service and Transfer Mechanisms: Financial Service Providers Mapping for Northeast Nigeria Cash Working Group Nigeria

Report
from Catholic Relief Services, UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 28 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.2 MB)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

For number of years, Cash working group (CWG) partners have been contracting financial service providers (FSP), payment service providers, traders, platform providers, to deliver Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) to the most affected IDPs, host communities and returnees. There was strong need to map-out the existing financial services and transfer mechanisms, and to address these needs CWG has finalized financial service providers’ (FSPs) mapping, which, provided an in-depth analysis and capacity of the FSPs to support cash and voucher assistance (CVA) in the BAY states. The mapping showed that banks, microfinance banks, mobile money service providers, digital payment platforms, local financial service systems, and cash vendors are the most commonly used FSPs in the states. While the FSP landscape is challenged by insecurity and limited coverage, with the increasing using of CVA, the CWG would continue to work with the partners and the private sector to strengthen the landscape for FSPs’ in the Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) states.

This document has been structured along the stages that CWG partners would usually take to select the most appropriate FSP and cash delivery mechanisms. CWG members should use this document to justify moving quickly through the more ‘generic’ stages of an FSP procurement process, while also taking into account recommendations and considerations for the more individual stages. The document is part of a complete package which includes the financial services and transfer mechanisms document and excel data sheets.

By summarising this evidence and assumptions, the CWG Nigeria has captured common agreement on this topic and created a reference point which can be referred to in future response analysis and program design. This process has also identified risks and recommendations for common attention that can be considered by CWG partners.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.