Fika LGA Smart Survey Yobe State Final Report (September 2021)

Fika SMART survey was conducted in the month of September 2021, with data collection from 6th to 17th September 2021. The general objective of this survey was to assess the nutritional status of children aged (6-59 months) and crude and under-five mortality rates as well as to determine the prevalence of other program indicators. At the end of the data collection period, 436 households were reached, where 571 children 6 to 59 months were measured in anthropometry.