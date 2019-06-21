21 Jun 2019

FG Debunks Ebola Virus Presence In Nigeria

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 20 Jun 2019 View Original

The Federal Government has described as false, the message circulating in the social media purporting a positive case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the Country.

Speaking today in his office, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr. Abdullaziz Mashi Abdullahi, called on members of the public to disregard the rumour and discourage the circulation of any unverified information, which he said, could cause harm to innocent people and unnecessary panic among the citizens.

He assured that since the reports of outbreak of EVD in the Democratic Republic of Congo, heightened surveillance had been on-going at the various points of entry by officials of the Port Health Services division of the Ministry to prevent importation into Nigeria. To this effect, every sick passenger has been properly screened and ‘’I can say categorically that none of the patients screened has tested positive for Ebola or any deadly disease.’’

The Permanent Secretary noted that in line with WHO’s guidelines, a recent preliminary risk assessment conducted by the Nigeria Ebola Preparedness team, coordinated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) indicated that the overall risk of importation of EVD to Nigeria from Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Uganda is low; but we are not resting on our oars in view of trading activities of Nigerians.

He assured that the Nigerian Government remained fully committed, while working closely with the WHO, State Ministries of Health, partners and all other stakeholders, to protect the health of all Nigerians.

‘’However, necessary protocols are being followed in line with international Health Regulations, ’he said.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.