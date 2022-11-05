Federal government supports victims of flood, natural and human induced disasters in Zamfara State

The Federal Government through NEMA has provided relief materials to Victims of recent Flooding, Natural and Human induced disasters in Zamfara State. The Director General of NEMA, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed who was aptly represented by the Director Finance and Account (DFA), Alhaji Sani Jiba who Flag off the Distribution/ Presentation and sympathized with the victims of various disasters affecting various communities within the state, he also assured them of federal government readiness to support vulnerable members of the communities whenever the need arise. In his remarks, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Zamfara state, Alhaji Bello Muhammad Matawalle, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Hassan Nasiha, thanked Federal Government gesture through the Honorable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk over prompt response to the disasters bedeviling the state and assured the federal government that the relief items will be judiciously distributed to the targeted beneficiaries across the affected Local government areas. The participants that grace the occasion were officials from NEMA, ZEMA, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development of Zamfara, NSCDC, DSS, NPF, Community leaders and local government officials of the affected communities.