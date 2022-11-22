Federal Government Relief Food Intervention in Adamawa State

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday 16th November 2022 handed over assorted food from the National grains reserve which was approved by H.E President Muhammadu Buhari for distribution to the most vunurable in the society.Recall the gracious approval of 12000 metric tonnes of assorted grains from the National Grain Reserve which was approved by Mr President to the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT, Making the presentation to Adamawa State government on behalf of the Federal Government,Director General of the Agency who was represented by Hajiya Amina Ahman of the North-west Zonal Office who lead the team for the formal presentation and hand over to the State government also noted that insurgency and other natural disasters experienced by the vunurable in the society and human displacement necessitated the Intervention.

Grains handed over includes:

i.151.60 metric tonnes of Maize

ii.100 metric tonnes of Sorghum

iii.62.50 metric tonnes of Millet

Receiving the items on behalf of the Executive Governor RT.Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri ,the Commissioner Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (Tripple R)Mr Elijah Tumba expressed profound gratitude to the Federal Government and NEMA for this timely response to the needs of the vunurable in the society and Adamawa State to be specific considering the recent 2022 flood disaster that displaced thousands of it’s citizen’s in about 12 of it’s worst hit local government out of the 21 LGAs in the state.He promised that the above received items would be adequately utilized by the direct beneficiaries. and fair sharing would be the target of the State government.