Fate of out-of-school children in Borno amidst Boko Haram resurgence

The crusade against western education, one of the campaigns of the Boko Haram terrorists at the onset of the uprising and resurgence of the terrorist activities on some communities, no doubt contributed to the alarming rate of out-of-school children spread across the internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in most of the local government headquarters the displaced persons are taking refuge.

The first major tragedy that struck educational sector in Borno in the wake of the Boko Haram insurgency was the abduction of the over 276 female students from the Chibok Girls Secondary School on the night of April in 2014. The invasion of the Chibok Girls school and the abduction of the students later prompted the Borno State Government to immediately direct closure of public boarding secondary schools, as part of measures to enhance security in schools.

Despite that measure, the terrorists kept attacking schools even in the capital and eliminating teachers and burning schools, six years after the destruction of the Chibok Girls Secondary school, the destroyed structure is not completely rehabilitated, nor school activity going on there. It could be recalled that the moment after the striking of the school by the Boko Haram terrorists, the then federal government took over the affairs of the school, which included rebuilding and securing the premises.

In fact, at a time, the Chibok Girls School invasion which attracted wide outcry among citizens of the country and the international community became a toast of politics from political elements in the country then. Every politician wanted to identify himself or herself with the Chibok Girls School with promises of erecting a super school there, but alas, nothing of such was done, except for what the federal government through the Nigerian Army struggled to build there, of which roof was recently blown off probably due to poor standard of work done. When our correspondent made an enquiry about the state of the school presently, a reliable source from Chibok who spoke on the condition of anonymity, decried some damages inflicted on the school by those protecting it.

Recall that the Nigerian Army took over the rehabilitation and security of the school after the attack, and till date, the school is still in the hands of the Army. The source further said that there have been looting spree of some of the property of the school, such as beds, the school generator, and even some doors and windows of the school.

Although nothing is happening in the school at the moment in terms of studies, some students of the school, immediately after the attack, were relocated to the Chibok Central Primary School which is in the headquarters of Chibok, while others who could not make it on daily basis from their homes to the central primary school, were relocated to schools in Biu and Maiduguri where there is relative peace. Speaking from Chibok, the Principal of the Chibok Girls Secondary School, MrsAsabe Kwambura Chibok, said despite the attack on the school, parents are still sending their wards to the school, even though the Chibok Central Primary school is their temporary base for now.

Asabe who shuttled between Maiduguri and Abuja after the attack on her school owing to numerous invitations from the Presidency then,under former President Goodluck Jonathan, said the state government relocated them to the Chibok Central Primary School, while some others were relocated to schools in Biu and Maiduguri.

She said prior to the attack and the abduction of the School Girls, the students were about 1,610, while presently, the school record is having about 1,200 students which she said is encouraging. Asabe said that they are still hoping to return to the school’s permanent site once the construction is completed. She said: “The last time, the state’s commissioner of Education, Hon. Bello Ayuba visited and inspected the Chibok Girls Secondary School, he made a promise that the ministry will soon take an action on the permanent site of the school after taking it over from the Military.” Asabe also decried the loss of some of the school property to unknown persons who vandalised and carted away even the school gate, loosen windows and doors among others.

She worried that this is happening in the presence of Soldiers guarding the school compound. “Although the permanent building of the school destroyed by the Boko Haram terrorists in 2014 was rebuilt, recently the roof was blown off by wind storm, thus shattering our hope of relocating back out of the Chibok Central Primary School, which is not conducive for the students,” she said. While the Chibok Girls School is awaiting reopening, schools in the other local government areas of Borno State that equally experienced the Boko Haram terrorists attacks are still waiting to be reopened. Some of the schools in the northern part of the state which witnessed the Boko Haram terrorist resurgence equally witnessed desertion, as students, pupils and their parents fled their communities to Maiduguri, where some of them are attached to the existing schools.

For instance, students and staff of the Federal Government Girls College ( FGC ) Monguno, at the peak of the attack were relocated to the Federal Government College Maiduguri. The Boko Haram crisis apart from the destruction of schools and the abduction of school children had equally forced thousands of school-aged children out of school. Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum had recently observed that the growing number of out-of-school children is becoming worrisome.

Zulum who made the observation while laying the foundation of a Higher Islamic Education School at Monguno noted that there were more than 100, 000 out-of-school children in Monguno IDPs camp alone, which is a host to IDPs from about four local government areas neighbouring Monguno. “There are more than 100,000 out-of-school children spread across the IDP camps in the town alone. Most of the children were above the age of 10,” the governor noted.

Recall that Times Magazine recently reported that the increasing population of out-of-school children in Borno State has continued to arouse grave concern among stakeholders in the humanitarian crisis management caused by the insurgency group. However speaking on the Chibok Girls uncompleted School and plans of the state government towards addressing the worrisome out- of – school children menace, the Borno state Commissioner of Education, Hon. Bello Ayuba said adequate programmes have been put in place to address the challenges. He said on assumption of office, he visited the Chibok Girls School for an on the spot assessment of what is there on the ground with a view to putting the school to use very soon. The commissioner said the moment the school is handed over to the Borno state government after their meeting with the Army, every structure would be put in place for the relocation of the students back to their permanent site. He added that the Borno state government will still require assurances from the Military in terms of security since the school is located at the outskirt of Chibok.

“The School is located at the outskirt of the town.Once security is approved, we will do all the necessary and return the students back.Even if we are to reopen the school today, it has to begin with day students. So it has to be the only day for now,if the school is to be reopened for security reasons. “So far so good, the Education sector is one of the 10- Pact Agenda of the present administration of governor Babagana Umara Zulum has been receiving the required attention. “To tackle the number of out-of-school age children in the state, we are trying to be proactive because of the number of children that have been taken out of school by the Boko Haram insurgency.In areas that are relatively peaceful, we make sure that schools are reopened. “At the peak of the Boko Haram insurgency, there is no primary or secondary school in Gwoza, no school in Damboa, no school in Chibok, but now I can assure you that all schools are reopened to return children back to schools. “Government Day secondary school Gwoza is now open; Government Science School Gwoza is now reopened. Also, Government Girls Technical School Damboa is now reopened; Government Secondary School Damboa is also on a session.

“Before, they were all relocated to the state capital, but now that peace is returning back to some of the communities, we are relocating pupils and students back to their schools.They were initially relocated to the state capital, but since most of the communities are enjoying relative peace, we relocated the schools to their permanent sites. “In the area of primary education, we started by a very rigorous sensitisation to ensure that parents send their wards to school. As I am talking, government is set to relocate all the schools from northern Borno that were relocated to Maiduguri during the resurgence of attacks back to northern Borno, since peace is emerging there. “In Monguno town for instance, which is central to some local government areas, we are reopening schools there to accommodate students and pupils from the neighbouring local government areas of Kukawa, Marte, Nganzai and Malamfatori.

In Damboa, following, the relative peace there, we have made all necessary efforts to see that the schools there are reopened. Not only that, you know the population is not on our side. The population is increasing day by day.And by Proactive approach of governor Zulum to return out-of-school children back to school, more new schools are being constructed to meet up with the increasing population. “We are now constructing a secondary school at Njimtilo in the state capital.We are constructing another one in Gwange. And then , we are moving out Old Maiduguri Day Secondary School because the place is not conducive, it is not compacted.So we have secured a permanent site for that school and we are moving out the senior component of the school to another permanent site. “We are doing this to decongest the primary and the junior secondary school for effective teaching and learning,” the commissioner said.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Alhaji Ali Kaka, said the state government is also using some of the Mega schools constructed by the previous administration to decongest some of the overpopulated schools. He said the government is also building two more Mega schools, one in Njimtilo and the other at Gwange area, all in a bid to tackle out-of-school menace bedevilling the school-age children in the state following the lingering Boko Haram activities. He added that the commissioner has been going around schools in the state to ensure that the condition of learning is improved through enabling structures.

He said during the commissioner’s schools visitation, he ascertained the challenges facing them with the view to addressing such challenges. He noted that the visitation commenced with the visits to Govt college Maiduguri, Yerwa Girls Sec School, Arabic teachers college, GGSS Maiduguri and other schools where displaced school children are hosted temporarily before they will be relocated back to their original schools as peace returns there.

“The commissioner took his time and addressed both the students and the staff of the various schools and assured them of adequate attention while noting that education is one of the cardinal points of the Zulum’s administration. “The commissioner expressed satisfaction with what he had seen in all the schools visited with the exception of Shehu Garbai school where he expressed his dismay with the poor sanitary condition of the school,” Alhaji Kaka said. He commended Governor Zulum for his pragmatic approach towards enrollment of all school-age children to school for the development of the state.

Source: Leadership