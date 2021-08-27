Famine Monitoring System - July 2021 Monthly Bulletin | Cadre Harmonisé Task Force on Inaccessible Areas

KEY TAKEAWAYS

• Findings from the FMS revealed concerning consumption patterns in inaccessible areas as more than one in every two households (61 percent) struggled to have sufficient food intake and 83 percent experienced crisis or higher levels (CH Phase 3 and above) of food deprivation and hunger, further evidenced in the pervasive use of foodbased coping strategies;

• More than two in every three households relied on either crisis (26 percent) or emergency (51 percent) coping strategies to meet their food needs, which heightens economic vulnerability due to the negative impact on future productivity of the most affected households;

• The levels of acute malnutrition among new arrivals from the inaccessible areas is Critical (Phase 4 IPC Acute Malnutrition Classification) with the overall Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) rates standing at 20.0 percent and Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) at 6.2 percent. This high level of acute malnutrition indicates an extremely stressed population including food insecurity, poor sanitation and hygiene and health conditions which are the key underlying causes of acute malnutrition;

• Detailed analysis among newly arrived population with good quality and adequate sample size showed severe consumption deficits and concerning SAM rates (18.1 percent) in Bama LGA, whereas near Extremely Critical (Phase 5) GAM rates were found in Gwoza, Magumeri Konduga and Kukawa;

• The elevated levels of consumption gaps, malnutrition and pervasive usage of emergency coping strategies, is largely underscored by limited availability of food stocks, restricted access to functional markets and water, health and sanitation services, which might heighten morbidity risk and impact households' ability to engage in labour for food or resource gathering