Facts and Figures: ICRC activities for 2018 in Adamawa, Southern Borno and Gombe states (January - December 2018)

Responding to the needs of vulnerable people in North East Nigeria

Yola sub-delegation facts & figures 2018

The International Committee of the Red Cross established a sub-delegation in Yola in 2015 to respond to the consequences of the armed conflict in the North East. Since then, the sub-delegation and its offices in Mubi and Biu, continue to cater to the needs of thousands of vulnerable people in Adamawa, Gombe and South Borno.

Highlights of our work in Adamawa, Gombe and South Borno in 2018.