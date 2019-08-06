Facts and Figures: ICRC activities for 2018 in Adamawa, Southern Borno and Gombe states (January - December 2018)
Responding to the needs of vulnerable people in North East Nigeria
Yola sub-delegation facts & figures 2018
The International Committee of the Red Cross established a sub-delegation in Yola in 2015 to respond to the consequences of the armed conflict in the North East. Since then, the sub-delegation and its offices in Mubi and Biu, continue to cater to the needs of thousands of vulnerable people in Adamawa, Gombe and South Borno.
Highlights of our work in Adamawa, Gombe and South Borno in 2018.
- 29,950 returnees and displaced persons received cash for agro-input
- 185,500 patients, including 65,300 children attended 5 ICRC-supported clinics
- 5,800 returnees received cash to boost their livelihoods in projects related to irrigation farming
- 250 community members were trained in emergency response and preparation
- 27,800 people got access to clean water from the rehabilitation of 3 solar-powered boreholes and 50 hand pumps