06 Aug 2019

Facts and Figures: ICRC activities for 2018 in Adamawa, Southern Borno and Gombe states (January - December 2018)

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 06 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (714.71 KB)

Responding to the needs of vulnerable people in North East Nigeria

Yola sub-delegation facts & figures 2018

The International Committee of the Red Cross established a sub-delegation in Yola in 2015 to respond to the consequences of the armed conflict in the North East. Since then, the sub-delegation and its offices in Mubi and Biu, continue to cater to the needs of thousands of vulnerable people in Adamawa, Gombe and South Borno.

Highlights of our work in Adamawa, Gombe and South Borno in 2018.

  • 29,950 returnees and displaced persons received cash for agro-input
  • 185,500 patients, including 65,300 children attended 5 ICRC-supported clinics
  • 5,800 returnees received cash to boost their livelihoods in projects related to irrigation farming
  • 250 community members were trained in emergency response and preparation
  • 27,800 people got access to clean water from the rehabilitation of 3 solar-powered boreholes and 50 hand pumps

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.