22 Jan 2020

Fact Sheet: Teachers Village Ngala Local Government Area Borno State, North-east Nigeria (Updated January 2020)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 22 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (269.08 KB)

Overview

• Ngala Local Government Area (LGA), located in eastern Borno State on the border with Cameroon and the Lake Chad .

• Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) occupied the LGA from May 2014 until March 2016 when government forces took control.

• The occupation by NSAGs triggered a massive displacement of the population including the reported killing of over 300 people and destruction of public and private property.

• Access into the town is by air through UNHAS or by road with a military escort at least twice a week on the main routes out of Ngala town including the Maiduguri-Ngala road and the Ngala-Rann road.

• According to IOM DTM, over 4,000 IDPs arrived in Ngala LGA from 3 December 2018 to 9 April 2019 with over half living in dire conditions at the Arabic camp reception center.

• A government imposed curfew is in force from 6pm to 6am. Only the Police, Immigration Services, Customs and Civil Defence have returned to the LGA.

• Between October 2019 and January 2020, over 1,450 people (446 HHs) arrived at reception centre in Arabic camp triggered by flooding and lack of food/humanitarian assistance in Rann, Kala/Balge LGA.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.