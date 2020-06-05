Fact Sheet: Pulka, Gwoza Local Government Area - Borno State, North-east Nigeria (Last updated May 2020)

Overview

Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA) has been at the centre of the crisis in northeast Nigeria, with Pulka town experiencing intense fighting and insecurity. Pulka has seen the killing of hundreds of civilians, abduction of women and girls, destruction of towns, and large scale displacement of populations. Livelihoods have been devastated and assets looted.

Since the Nigerian Armed Forces re-took Pulka town in March 2015, populations are slowly starting to return, with a large influx in the first half of 2017. There has been a continuous influx of returness and new arrivals from Maiduguri, Bama, Banki, Minawawo camp in Cameroon and other locations into Pulka town.

The security situation outside of Pulka town remains tenuous, and the protection concerns are high. Freedom of movement is restricted due to a curfew of 18:00-6:00 hrs as well approximately 2km radius security perimeter. Further, vulnerable new arrivals come to Pulka town from surrounding hard to reach areas including Dure, Ngoshe, Kirawa, Baladagawisha, Rawa, Chikede, Chinene, Chava, Lawanti, Mayanti, Balaibrahim and Boko. Upon arrival, they are screened by the Nigerian military and captured by ETT and immediate services areprovided to them.

The humanitarian community has limited access to the area east of Pulka and the Mandara mountain range due to ongoing hostilities between the NSAGs and the military.

Humanitarian personnel movement to Pulka and Gwoza towns is by regular UNHAS helicopter flights.