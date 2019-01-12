Fact Sheet: North-East Nigeria: Dikwa LGA, January 2019

Overview

As of June 2018, Dikwa had an estimated population of 97,300 people. However, the population continues to rise due to movement of people back into the LGA.

Although the Nigerian military regained control of Dikwa, travel by road to Dikwa from Maiduguri is only feasible with military escort.

The abduction of women and girls, destruction of towns, the killing of hundreds of innocent civilians, and large scale displacement has been reported. Livelihoods have been devastated and assets looted.

The LGA capital Dikwa town lies some 90 km away from state capital Maiduguri and is a gateway to many other LGAs, including Bama, Ngala, Mafa and Marte.

Dikwa local government area (LGA) is situated in eastern Borno State and has ten wards. The LGA was once controlled by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) but was recaptured by the Nigeria army in 2015.

Humanitarian Access

The humanitarian hub provides humanitarian partners with security-cleared accommodation, a venue for meetings or trainings, storage capacity, and communication services, while some agencies with permanent operational presence in Dikwa have their guest houses within the town.

Local authorities have instituted a curfew from 8pm to 6am, which prohibits civilian movement within the town. Civilians are permitted to move freely within the town outside curfew time.

Humanitarian cargo and the civilian population can reach Dikwa town by road with a military escort. Aid workers are transported by helicopter using the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS).

Humanitarian organisations are only operational in Dikwa town; they are not operational in any other part of the LGA.

Humanitarian Situation

The coordination of the humanitarian response has been decentralised to LGAs including Dikwa. Humanitarian partners regularly engage through the local coordination mechanism. The structure aims to enhance coordination among partners at the local level, and to improve information flow between partners in the LGA and state capital.

Humanitarian needs are high in Dikwa town. Limited access to land for farming due to land constraints within the militarysecured cordon. Most of the IDPs are farmers from the neighbouring villages/LGAs which are not currently accessible to them.

Cases of malnutrition have been recorded. A total of 19,886 SAM and 21,686 MAM cases have been identified in Dikwa since 2015, some cases have been referred to Maiduguri while other are managed by Nutrition sector partners in Dikwa.

Limited livelihood interventions, which leaves people at a high-risk of becoming dependent on humanitarian assistance for survival.