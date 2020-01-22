Fact Sheet: Ngala Local Government Area Borno State, North-east Nigeria (Updated January 2020)

Overview

• Ngala Local Government Area (LGA), located in eastern Borno State on the border with Cameroon and the Lake Chad .

• Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) occupied the LGA from May 2014 until March 2016 when government forces took control.

• The occupation by NSAGs triggered a massive displacement of the population including the reported killing of over 300 people and destruction of public and private property.

• Access into the town is by air through UNHAS or by road with a military escort at least twice a week on the main routes out of Ngala town including the Maiduguri-Ngala road and the Ngala-Rann road.

• According to IOM DTM, over 4,000 IDPs arrived in Ngala LGA from 3 December 2018 to 9 April 2019 with over half living in dire conditions at the Arabic camp reception center.

• A government imposed curfew is in force from 6pm to 6am. Only the Police, Immigration Services, Customs and Civil Defence have returned to the LGA.

• Between October 2019 and January 2020, over 1,450 people (446 HHs) arrived at reception centre in Arabic camp triggered by flooding and lack of food/humanitarian assistance in Rann, Kala/Balge LGA.