16 Jan 2018

Fact Sheet NE Nigeria: Damboa, Damboa LGA (January 2018)

Background

  • Damboa is one of 27 local government areas (LGAs) in Borno State; the capital is Damboa town. With an area of 6,200 km², the population of this LGA currently stands at 151,600 including nearly 80,000 Internally Displaced Persons in the LGA who all need humanitarian assistance.
    Damboa is also one of the 16 LGAs that constitute the Borno Emirate Council under the Shehu of Borno.

  • In 2012, following contentious local elections, Alhaji Lawan Kabu, the former LGA Chairman was assassinated.

  • In May 2014, some locations in the LGA including Talasla, Ajigin, Mangozam, Abima, Abulam and Keloruwa were taken over by Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) and in June 2014 NSAGs attacked and took control of a military post at Bulabulin Ngaura. This was followed by the abduction of about 60 women and girls from the villages of Kummabza, Yaga and Dagu. The Borno State Governor ordered an investigation into the abduction.

  • According to media reports, in July 2014 Damboa town was overrun by NSAGs; half of the town was burnt down, including the main market.

  • On 21 October 2014, 35 insurgents were killed in the recapture of the town by the 7th Division of the Nigerian army.

  • In 2015 the LGA was heavily militarized and humanitarian organisations did not have access.

  • Today Damboa town is considered safe, largely due to the presence of the 25th Task Force Battalion. The town is regularly patrolled and check points have been set up at major entrance points.

  • In mid-2016 humanitarian agencies began providing assistance in Damboa town and other areas in the LGA such as Sabon Gari. From October 2016, there has been an increase in the delivery of aid with other organisations joining the response.

