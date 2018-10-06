Fact Sheet NE Nigeria: Bama, Bama LGA (6 Oct 2018)

Overview

The Bama local government area (LGA) has been severely affected by the conflict in north‐east Nigeria. Bama town, the second largest in Borno State, was repeatedly attacked between May 2013 and September 2014 and finally seized by non‐state armed groups (NSAGs), who turned it into their headquarters. Close to the border with Cameroon, it was once a thriving commercial hub, home to at least 270,000.

The Nigerian armed forces regained control of the LGA in March 2015 but civilian administration has not yet officially returned. Civilian authorities visit the town regularly to support the ongoing humanitarian and recovery efforts but do not have a permanent presence in Bama.

An informal settlement established by the military in the General Hospital site was set up 2015 for more than 15,000 IDPs. International humanitarian aid started reaching these IDPs in June 2016.

A new camp was established at the Government Senior Science Secondary School (GSSS) in Bama to decongest the first IDP camp. Relocation to GSSS took place in December 2017, and the camp currently hosts 23,000 IDPs. Humanitarians are working to ensure that all basic services are provided in this new site. At the same time, with additional IDPs arriving regularly from other parts of the north‐east, for reasons related to insecurity and military operations, GSSS is currently in ‘high congestion’ status and new land is urgently required.

Telecommunications in Bama were restored through a major mobile network operator in December 2017.

The federal and state governments, along with the support of some private organisations, have embarked on a large‐scale rehabilitation effort of the LGA – the so‐called “Bama Initiative” ‐ to lay the foundation for the safe and voluntary return of IDPs when conditions are deemed conducive. So far, about 10,000 houses, 57 hand water pumps, 154 classrooms have been renovated or built by the government.

In March 2018, the state government approved the return of 120,000 IDPs to Bama town. As of August 2018, more than 16,000 IDPs had already returned.

However, the security situation in Bama LGA remains volatile, and concerns regarding the protection of civilians are high. The last attack on Bama by a NSAG was reported on 17 July 2018, and in September 2018 there was a major attack on the road to Bama (in Konduga). Freedom of movement is also severely restricted. A Returns Policy Framework has been signed by the UN and the Borno State Governor to ensure relocations are coordinated with humanitarian partners and are voluntary, well‐informed and safe.