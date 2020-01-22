22 Jan 2020

Fact Sheet: Gwoza Local Government Area Borno State, North-east Nigeria (Updated January 2020)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 22 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (273.9 KB)

Overview • Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA) is located in southern Borno. Gwoza town is approximately 135 kilometers south-east of Maiduguri . • For eight months in 2014 – 2015, Gwoza town served as the headquarters of Boko Haram. The LGA has seen the killing of hundreds of civilians, the abduction of women and girls, destruction of towns, and large scale displacement of populations. • Since the Nigerian Armed Forces re-took Gwoza town in March 2015, populations are slowly starting to return. However, the return of civilian government authorities to Gwoza town has been slow, and has negatively impacted the implementation of humanitarian activities. • The security situation outside of Gwoza town remains tenuous, and protection concerns are high. Freedom of movement is restricted due to a curfew as well as a six-kilometer security perimeter. Further, vulnerable newly displaced people come to Gwoza town from surrounding areas that are the under control of Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) including Izge, Ngoshe, Yemeke, and Guduf. Upon arrival they are screened by the Nigerian military.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.