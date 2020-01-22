Fact Sheet: Gwoza Local Government Area Borno State, North-east Nigeria (Updated January 2020)

Overview • Gwoza Local Government Area (LGA) is located in southern Borno. Gwoza town is approximately 135 kilometers south-east of Maiduguri . • For eight months in 2014 – 2015, Gwoza town served as the headquarters of Boko Haram. The LGA has seen the killing of hundreds of civilians, the abduction of women and girls, destruction of towns, and large scale displacement of populations. • Since the Nigerian Armed Forces re-took Gwoza town in March 2015, populations are slowly starting to return. However, the return of civilian government authorities to Gwoza town has been slow, and has negatively impacted the implementation of humanitarian activities. • The security situation outside of Gwoza town remains tenuous, and protection concerns are high. Freedom of movement is restricted due to a curfew as well as a six-kilometer security perimeter. Further, vulnerable newly displaced people come to Gwoza town from surrounding areas that are the under control of Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) including Izge, Ngoshe, Yemeke, and Guduf. Upon arrival they are screened by the Nigerian military.