Fact Sheet: Gubio IDP Camp Borno State, North-east Nigeria (Updated January 2020)

Overview

• Gubio camp is located about 16 kilometers outside Maiduguri town. It was formally opened in May 2015 to receive Nigerian refugees returning from the Niger Republic through Gaidam border following attacks from non-state armed groups (NSAGs) in the areas of displacement.

• Between May and November 2018, there was a fresh wave of new displacements, leading of 2,500 new IDP arrivals in Gubio camp. More than 80 per cent of new arrivals were women and children in dire need of humanitarian assistance, especially food, shelter, WASH, and protection services.

• The current population of the camp is about 6,091 households of approximately 29,769 individuals.

• Most of the population are Nigerian refugees who returned from Niger Republic between May 2015 and December 2016, and the new arrivals displaced between May and November 2018 from Abadam, Kukawa, Monguno, Nganzai, Maiduguri, Jere, Bama, Konduga, Marte, Ngala, Kala Balge and Gwoza local government areas (LGAs). It also includes 744 IDPs relocated from Arabic Teachers College in September 2015.

• In August 2019, Gubio camp received an additional 40HH (146 individuals) displaced as a result of attacks in Gubio town. By the end November 2019, the number had increased to 78 households (205 individuals).