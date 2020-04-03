Fact Sheet: Banki Town, Bama Local Government Area, Borno State, North-east Nigeria - Last updated 18 March 2020

Overview

• Banki, a town under Bama Local Government Authority (LGA), has been at the centre of the humanitarian crisis in north-east Nigeria with its capital Bama town experiencing intense fighting and insecurity. It is 61 KM from Bama town and 133 KM from the state capital Maiduguri)

• Like the other areas in the LGA, Banki town has seen the killing of civilians, the abduction of women and girls, the destruction of property and the large-scale forced displacement of populations. Livelihoods have been devastated and assets looted.

• In November 2019 NSAGs attacked the Banki humanitarian hub disrupting humanitarian services for more than one week. No casualties were recorded but facilities in the hub and the nearby mobile storage unit (MSCU) were damaged.

• Banki borders with Cameroun. Throughout the crisis civilians have fled from the communities into Kolofata, Minamawo and Maroua in neighbouring Cameroun. Banki town was captured by Boko Haram forces on 2 nd September 2014.

• The security situation outside Banki town remains volatile, and concerns about the protection of civilians remain high. Freedom of movement is restricted due to a curfew after 6pm.