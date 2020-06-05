Fact Sheet: Bama town, Bama Local Government Area - Borno State, North-east Nigeria (Updated May 2020)

Overview

Bama Local Government Area (LGA) is situated on the border with Cameroon. It was once a thriving commercial hub.

Bama town, the second largest town in Borno State, was repeatedly attacked between May 2013 and September 2014 and finally seized by non-state armed groups (NSAGs), who turned it into their headquarters.

Nigerian armed forces regained control of the LGA in March 2015 but the civilian administration has not yet officially returned. A new LGA Chair was appointed to run affairs of the LGA secretariat (Civil Authority) on 11 November 2019.

In 2015, an informal settlement hosting more than 15,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) was established in the General Hospital and controlled by the military.

International humanitarian aid first reached Bama town in June 2016. A new camp was established in December 2017 at the Government Senior Science Secondary School (GSSSS) to decongest the settlement at the General Hospital site.

In 2016, the Federal and State governments and some private organizations started rehabilitating Bama town/ LGA under the “Bama Initiative” to lay the foundation for the safe and voluntary return of IDPs.

The government has renovated or built about 10,000 houses, 57 hand water pumps and 154 classrooms in the host community. Airtel mobile telecommunications network was re-established in Bama in December 2017.