Fact Sheet: Bakassi IDP Camp Maiduguri, Borno State, North-east Nigeria (Updated January 2020)

Overview

• Bakasi IDP camp is one of the oldest camps in Miaduguri. It is located in Bakassi Housing estate, originally built as part of the Borno State housing project.

• The camp mainly houses residents originally from Monguno, Marte, Gwoza, Guzamala and Nganzai LGAs. The first residents of the camp were 4, 763 displaced individuals from Monguno. Subsequently, IDPs from Government College Camp and Arabic Teacher’s College Camp in Maiduguri were relocated to the site into emergency shelters. This raised the camp population to 34, 232 individuals who were displaced mainly from Monguno, Marte, Gwoza, Guzamala and Nganzai local government areas (LGAs).

• In 2017, some of the residents that are indigenes of Gwoza returned to their community. However, following an attack in Marte LGA in early 2019, some 202 households from Gwoza and Marte moved back to the camp. In June 2019 about 2,000 IDPs from Guzamala LGA started returning home citing improvement in security in their area of origin.

• The security situation in the camp is relatively stable with the site secured by the military, police, immigration services and the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF). The camp has however previously suffered several attempted and successful attacks.