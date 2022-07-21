Fact Sheet: Attacks on Christians Spike in Nigeria Alongside Overall Rise in Violence Targeting Civilians

Key Trends

Political violence targeting the Christian community has become more common since 2020.

Attacks on the Christian community have risen amid a wider increase in violence targeting civilians around the country: total civilian targeting increased by 28% from 2020 to 2021, and this trend has continued into 2022.

Despite the spike in anti-Christian attacks, the Christian community is not one of the predominant targets of political violence in Nigeria. While Christians make up roughly 50% of the population, violence in which Christians have been specifically targeted in relation to their religious identity accounts for only 5% of reported civilian targeting events.1

The rise in violence targeting civilians is additionally linked to a broader surge in overall political violence in Nigeria.