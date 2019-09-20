20 Sep 2019

Faces of climate change: The Lost Lake

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
How climate change is ravaging lives in the Lake Chad Basin

In the harsh environment of the Sahel, the fresh waters of Lake Chad have for centuries been a source of life. Today, the lake has shrunk to one tenth of its size and the people living on its shores suffer one of the world‘s most devastating crises brought about by climate change, abject poverty and violent extremism.

Communities in the region, which is around the size of Ireland and spans north-east Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad and Niger, are among the most resilient in the world. Mostly living in deep poverty and without essential services like electricity or running water, they struggle to adapt to demographic change and environmental degradation.

Nine million people in the Lake Chad Basin - that is almost one in every two people - need urgent help.

And as Lake Chad’s waters recede, so does the hope of the people living on its shore.

