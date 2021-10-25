The European Union and ALIMA step up their support against the latest cholera outbreak in Nigeria

In response to the cholera outbreak affecting Nigeria, the EU is supporting medical humanitarian NGO ALIMA’s (The Alliance for International Medical Action) ongoing efforts to reduce fatality rates in Yobe state, Nairas (€ 400 000).

As of 26 September 2021, over 88 563 suspected cases of cholera and 3,057 suspected deaths were reported. 78% of the states in the country have reported suspected cholera cases. Children between 5 and 14 years old are the most affected, while the northern state of Yobe has recorded one of the highest incidence.

“The EU’s support will allow our partner ALIMA to strengthen case management, to reduce fatality rates, as well as to support referrals from communities or to ensure access to safe water and sanitation in health facilities,” said Bart Witteveen, who heads the EU’s Humanitarian Aid Office in Nigeria.

The current outbreak has spread over the border with Niger, an additional challenge as the health system is also under pressure due to the current malaria season. The intense rain season increases the risk of flooding and of malnutrition cases.

“For Dr. Anthelme Seka, ALIMA’s Medical Coordinator in Nigeria, this support from the European Union is critical because it will help save more lives. Thanks to this funding, ALIMA is already able to begin its actions on the ground to respond to the ongoing outbreak, with the sole objective being to provide quality emergency medical care to the most affected local communities.”

Furthermore, access to vulnerable communities for cholera vaccination is increasingly challenging, due to insecurity triggering population movements in the country’s northern regions. The situation is further worsened by the overlap with the COVID-19 pandemic.

About EU Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid The European Union and its Member States are the world's leading donor of humanitarian aid.

Relief assistance is an expression of European solidarity towards people in need all around the world. It aims to save lives, prevent and alleviate human suffering, and safeguard the integrity and human dignity of populations affected by natural disasters and man-made crises. The Commission, through its humanitarian aid and civil protection department, helps over 120 million victims of conflict and disasters every year. With headquarters in Brussels and a global network of field offices, the Commission's civil protection and humanitarian aid department provides assistance to the most vulnerable people solely on the basis of humanitarian needs.

For more information, please visit the European Commission's website.

For further information, please contact:

Hilaire Avril Regional Information Officer for West and Central Africa European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) Tel:+221 77 740 92 17 Hilaire.Avril@echofield.eu

ALIMA’s contact Press : Clémentine COLAS Head of Communication Tel : + 221 76 644 83 47 / + 33 6 87 27 12 96 clementine.colas@alima.ngo