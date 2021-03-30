EU donates 1, 300 baking, tailoring, other kits to Borno residents

The European Union on Tuesday March 30th, 2021 begun distributing livelihood kits to 1, 370 youth beneficiaries across Borno state.

Declaring the distribution open at the State Agency for Mass Education (SAME) ground, the Borno state governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum commended the EU and Plan International for their generosity to the people of Borno state.

The governor who was represented by the permanent secretary of the state’s ministry of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement, Engr Abbah Yusuf urged the beneficiaries to avoid the temptation of selling off the kits donated to them.

He said: “I am sure this will help to boost the economy of our state and help the youth to be self-reliant. To the beneficiaries, I urge you all to make the best use of this opportunity and not to sell these items. Make sure you are serious in the trade for which you have been trained, and make it beneficial for you and your immediate families.”

The starter packs distributed included tailoring kit for 455 beneficiaries, cap making kits to 193 boys and girls, food processing kits for 125 persons, baking kits for 100 persons, kits for salons for 248 youth and ground-nut oil processing kits for 106 young people. Others are shoe making kits for 104 and soap making kits for 139 youth making a total of 1, 370 beneficiaries.

A block of three classrooms being renovated for the State Agency for Mass Education (SAME) by the project was also inspected by the governor which is now about 90 percent completed.

The starter packs are being distributed under the European Union: Support to Response, Recovery and Resilience in Borno State: Education component project being implemented by the Plan International-led consortium. Other members of the consortium include; Save the Children and Gender Equality Peace and Development Centre.

The EU Coordination Team Lead, Kabiru Abass, in his remarks said the EU was supporting 21 out of 27 local governments in the states.

He said: “we are here to support the programmes of the government in helping vulnerable people in their various communities. Plan International led consortium is one of the 15 interventions of the EU in Borno state.”

“Today, we are here to flag-off the distribution of livelihood kits to 1, 370 beneficiaries of the 2, 400 youth that were selected to benefit from the first phase of the livelihood support component of the project,” said Mr. Robert, Komakech, the Interim Country Director of Plan International Nigeria.

He said the project was being implemented in collaboration with the Borno State Agency for Mass Education (B-SAME) who supported who “supported the selection, training and empowerment of youth across nine (9) local government areas (LGAs) to re-engineer their potentials and energies for peace and stability.”

According to Komakech, “based on the knowledge from studies and field experience, skills acquisition and access to support to utilize same skills will contribute to peace building, reduction of poverty, un-employment and criminality.”