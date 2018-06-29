29 Jun 2018

ETS Nigeria Factsheet, June 2018

Report
from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Published on 29 Jun 2018
Situation Overview

An estimated 7.7 million people across Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states of Nigeria are in need of lifesaving assistance as a result of years of ongoing violence in the North-East of the country.

With telecommunications infrastructure having been severely damaged by the conflict, provision and restoration of communications services are required to support the response community.

As global lead of the Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC), the World Food Programme (WFP) is convening the Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) in North-East Nigeria to meet vital communications needs. In this capacity, the ETS is working closely with government, private sector and humanitarian organisations to ensure a coordinated response.

