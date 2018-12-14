14 Dec 2018

ETS Nigeria Activities Overview: January – November 2018

from World Food Programme, Emergency Telecommunications Cluster
Published on 14 Dec 2018
Since its activation in November 2016, the Emergency Telecommunications Sector has been providing shared communications services to humanitarians in North-East Nigeria. These services enable a more efficient and safer humanitarian response in areas with limited or unavailable services from local communications service providers.

