ETS Nigeria 2020 achievements

Overview

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, so do ETS efforts to adapt its services to the needs of humanitarians across North-East Nigeria. The ETS has created an infographic to round up its key achievements in 2020.

Highlights

· Since the beginning of the year, the ETS has provided Internet connectivity to more than 4,559 users from 115 organizations across North-East Nigeria and achieved a 96% user satisfaction rate for its services, including Internet connectivity, security telecommunications, telephony and customer support.

· During 2020, 35 capacity building sessions were delivered by the ETS to 262 humanitarians. This includes the roll-out of a new set of webinar modules on ETS services such as user awareness, VHF radio communication procedures and the use of satellite phones to allow humanitarians to switch to a safer remote learning environment necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

· This year, the ETS in North-East Nigeria played a vital part in a global connectivity project. The migration of satellite connectivity equipment across multiple sites in North-East Nigeria means better quality communications services for humanitarians.

· Following more than two years of planning, preparation and development, the ETS began installation of solar-powered hybrid systems that will support connectivity equipment across eight sites. The much-anticipated project aims to provide a more reliable and sustainable power supply for humanitarians who currently rely on fossil-fueled generators.

· Especial thanks to ETS Nigeria partners and donors for supporting its continuing activities.