Essential Needs Analysis Northwest and Northcentral Nigeria (Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Benue, Niger, Kaduna) Key Findings from the October 2021 & February 2022 Assessment reports

About this Report

This report is published by the World Food Programme, with support from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), National Programme for Food Security (NPFS) of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), National Population Commission (NPoPC), Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWSNET) and cooperating INGO partners.

The report presents key findings as extracted from the October 2021 and February 2022 Assessments.

The main objectives of the October 2021 and March 2022 ENNA are as below:

• To provide comparative analysis on unmet essential needs among both general population and internally displaced populations (IDPs);

• Estimate the prevalence rates of global acute malnutrition (GAM) among children aged 6-59 months through MUAC from all coverage states;

• Support the design of interventions by recommending appropriate programme responses;

• Inform the October 2021 and March 2022 Cadre Harmonisé analysis and, programmatic decision making towards ensuring optimal planning, targeting and operational efficiency of humanitarian assistance.

Context:

Northern Nigeria has faced regular conflict incidents including recurrent banditry which has resulted in increased population displacement and disruption of lives, properties, livelihoods, and capacity to meet essential needs. In the states of Sokoto, Zamfara,

Katsina, Benue, Niger, and Kaduna states, more than a million people have been displaced according to the International Organisation of Migration (IOM). The socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 pandemic, including high food inflation rates – exceeding 20 percent in 2021 – have further eroded households’ purchasing power and added to the precarity of household’s food security situation.