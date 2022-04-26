Essential Needs Analysis - Northeast Nigeria, October 2021 - February 2022 Assessment Report

I. ABOUT THIS REPORT

This report is published by the World Food Programme, with support from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), National Programme for Food Security (NPFS) of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), National Population Commission (NPoPC), Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO), Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWSNET) and cooperating INGO partners.

This report examines the essential needs of populations affected by the complex emergency in northeast Nigeria and is intended to be used as a tool to identify targeting and assistance options for the most vulnerable populations in affected areas, at the LGA level.

The report follows up the October 2020 edition and will draw comparisons throughout. This edition combines two rounds of assessments. The October 2021 assessment covered all Essential Needs indicators and had larger sample sizes representative at the LGA level. The February 2022 assessment was a smaller round of data collection limited to the main outcome indicators and sampling representative at the domain level.

Specifically, the combined October 2021 and February 2022 edition of the Essential Needs Assessment has the following objectives:

• Provide a comparative analysis of demographic, geographic and socio-economic characteristics of food insecure households, including unmet essential needs;

• Provide an update on the food security and other vulnerability outcomes of the conflict affected population in northeast Nigeria;

• Inform the October 2021 and March 2022 Cadre Harmonise (CH) analysis and humanitarian caseload planning.

Context:

Conflict in northeast Nigeria remains a protracted crisis, with persistent inequalities and poverty affecting the region. While some populations have returned to their places of origin, new population movements continue, and as of December 2021, 2.2 million individuals remain internally displaced in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe (BAY) States, with women and children comprising most of those internally displaced. Meanwhile, IDP camp closures have been initiated in Maiduguri. IDPs in those camps will have to return to their location of origin or resettle.

Armed insurgency in northeast Nigeria has intensified, resulting in increased humanitarian access challenges, recurring displacement, increased food insecurity, and limited opportunities to introduce durable solutions.

Inflation rates have continued to increase since October 2020 and saw an especially sharp jump in early 2021. While inflation rates recently started to stabilize, further price increases are expected in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.