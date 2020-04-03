Entrenching Peace: Assessing Community Resilience and Peace-building Initiatives in Northeast Nigeria

This study provides insights on how communities in Borno and Adamawa states are developing resilience approaches and civic solutions to counter violent extremism and insurgency. Some of these community-based initiatives include the emerging role of women and youths to undertake peacebuilding and early warning activities, which have contributed to community resilience. The objective of this study is to document and share the results and lessons of these initiatives and the potential for learning and replication in other communities affected by violent conflicts in the North East region and also across Nigeria.