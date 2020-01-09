Ensuring nomadic children receive their polio vaccines is a formidable task.

The nomads of the Lake Chad Basin account for 3%-5% of the population and are one of the most underserved communities when it comes to health.

When Chad had to respond to the detection of wild poliovirus in Nigeria in 2016, it was crucial to vaccinate nomadic children. The World Health Organization, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and partners created a database of population numbers, movements, and immunization records. 'Lake Chad response teams', each with four specialists - an epidemiologist, a social mobilizer, a vaccinator and a data recorder - fanned out, data in hand, to reach every nomadic child with polio vaccines.

