Endline Report - Nigeria: Women’s Participation Pilot Project

This report outlines findings from an endline study conducted from August 21 to September 1, 2017, to explore what change, if any, in how women and girls participate in camp governance and camp life occurred as a result of these pilot strategies.

At the time of the endline study (August 2017), Malkohi Camp hosted 1,639 IDPs, of whom females made up 58 percent, and women and children comprised 81 percent of total camp population. Fufore Camp hosted 1,474 IDPs, in which just over 50 percent were female, and women and children comprised 83 percent of total camp population.