19 Jun 2019

Ending Cultism in the Niger Delta - Policy Weekly, Vol.2 Issue 20 (June 17-23, 2019)

Report
from Nextier SPD (Security, Peace, and Development)
19 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.59 MB)

The Niger Delta region of Nigeria has been described as one of the most polluted and underdeveloped areas in comparison to other deltas of the world (Etekpe, 2009; Asuka, 2010). The region is also embroiled in various forms of violent conflicts.

Nevertheless, reprieve was achieved when the Federal Government of Nigeria launched in 2009 the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) for ex-agitators in the region.

The PAP is a comprehensive peacebuilding programme anchored on disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration (DDR) with the aim of arresting youth restiveness in the region. Despite this effort, sustainable peace has remained elusive as the region remains one trapped in violence (Ibaba, & Etekpe, 2013).

Policy Recommendations

  1. There is need to improve the material conditions that throw up cult activities and other related violence through mass job creation driven by both public and private sectors.

  2. Families, religious bodies and traditional institutions are to be encouraged to continue their roles as the bedrock of character formation and moulding of values.

  3. Formal and informal education in the region should be re-tooled to also focus on vocational training and skill acquisition.

  4. Bayelsa state government should match their campaign with action by prosecuting offenders and their sponsors in line with the 2018 Secret Society Act.

