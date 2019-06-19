Ending Cultism in the Niger Delta - Policy Weekly, Vol.2 Issue 20 (June 17-23, 2019)

The Niger Delta region of Nigeria has been described as one of the most polluted and underdeveloped areas in comparison to other deltas of the world (Etekpe, 2009; Asuka, 2010). The region is also embroiled in various forms of violent conflicts.

Nevertheless, reprieve was achieved when the Federal Government of Nigeria launched in 2009 the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) for ex-agitators in the region.

The PAP is a comprehensive peacebuilding programme anchored on disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration (DDR) with the aim of arresting youth restiveness in the region. Despite this effort, sustainable peace has remained elusive as the region remains one trapped in violence (Ibaba, & Etekpe, 2013).

Policy Recommendations