Emergency Update: Cameroonian refugee situation, Nigeria - 1st - 15th June 2018

KEY INDICATORS

21,291 Cameroonian refugees registered with level 1 registration (October 2017 – March 2018)

1,771 Cameroonian refugees registered with biometrics (as of 15th June 2018)

1013 Cameroonian refugees relocated to Anyake settlement, Benue State (as of 15th June 2018)

Highlights

■ Registration – UNHCR and National Commission for Refugees (NCFRMI) continued verification and registration of refugees with biometrics, including new arrivals.

■ The Biometric exercise, which begun on 26th May in Calabar, aims at verifying the 21,291 refugees already reached by Level 1 registration (between October 2017 and March 2018), to register newcomers and refugees in remote locations that have not been reached by Level 1 registration.

■ Protection – On 14 June, the Federal Government of Nigeria authorized the issuance of ID cards with a validity of two years to recognized Cameroonian refugees above 14 years of age. The authorization came after the decision, last March, to grant Temporary Protection Status to Cameroonian refugees in Nigeria. It is expected that the ID cards will allow refugees to fully enjoy their rights, including freedom of movement and access to services including banking.

■ Relocation – During the reporting period, 682 refugees were relocated to Anyake settlement (Benue State) from border localities of Abande and Agugo. Upon arrival, refugees received food and non-food items (blanket, mat, soap, jerry can, bucket, kitchen set and sanitary pads) and also benefited from temporary shelters, water access and sanitation facilities available on site. As of 15th June, a total of 1,013 refugees were relocated to the site.

■ To ensure that relocation options are known to refugees and are known to be voluntary,

UNHCR, with its partners Benue State NGO Network (BENGONET) and Foundation for Justice Development and Peace (FJDP), carried out sensitizations in Anyake locality among refugees settled along border areas, which resulted in an increase in the number of refugees relocated.

■ Shelter – During the reporting period, refugees started to build permanent shelters in Anyake settlement with the support of UNHCR and partners.

After arrival on the settlement, refugees received a family shelter kit (including bricks, bag of cement, nails, corrugated iron sheets, timber and cash grants for laborers) and were assigned a plot of land where to build their shelter. The project, funded by EU Humanitarian Aid, will support the construction of 4,000 permanent shelters for Cameroonian refugees.

■ Healthcare – 20 refugee women benefitted from pre-natal care with support of UNHCR healthcare partner Health Initiatives for Safety and Stability in Africa (HIFASS) in Primary Healthcare Center Igyom and Federal Medical Center Makurdi (Benue State). Moreover, medical supplies were provided to Primary Healthcare Center Igyom to improve the quality of healthcare for both refugees and host community.