Emergency Update: Cameroonian Refugee Situation, Nigeria (16 - 31 August 2018)

UNHCR and its partners supported the voluntary relocation of 728 Cameroonian refugees towards the settlements of Adagom and Anyake, in Cross River and Benue states.

Summer classes started for 404 refugee children from primary school in Anyake settlement (Benue state).

231 Cameroonian refugees completed their vocational training and were awarded certificates in Calabar and Ikom (Cross River state).

KEY INDICATORS

25,537 Cameroonian refugees registered with Level 1 and Level 2 registration [As of 31st August 2018]

6,796 Cameroonian refugees registered with biometrics [as of 31st August 2018]

2,296 Cameroonian refugees living in Anyake settlement, Benue State [as of 31st August 2018]

802 Cameroonian refugees living in Adagom settlement, Cross River State [as of 31st August 2018]

Update On Achievements

■ Livelihoods – On 20th and 24th August 2018, 231 Cameroonian refugees among the most vulnerable living in Calabar and Ikom (Cross River state) completed their entrepreneurship and vocational training and were awarded certificates from the Switch Academy, supported by UNHCR partner Mediatrix Development Foundation. The training program started on 10th July 2018 and refugees chose their preferred specialization among tailoring, pastry and catering, hairdressing or barbing, poultry or small scale trade. Upon completion of the training, start-up capital will be provided to refugees to initiate their business activities.

■ Relocation – On 24th and 30th, August 2018, UNHCR and its partners supported the relocation of 161 refugee households (485 individuals) from the border localities of Amana and Utanga (Obanliku Local Government Area, Cross River state) to Adagom settlement (Ogoja Local Government Area, Cross River state). Moreover, other 20 refugees arrived spontaneously to the site. Following physical verification, 802 refugees were living in Adagom Settlement as of 31st August 2018.

On 24th August 2018, 80 refugee households (243 individuals) were also supported to relocate from the border locality of Abande to Anyake settlement (Kwande Local Government Area, Benue state), and 97 spontaneous arrivals were recorded during the reporting period. As of 31st August 2018, the total population of refugees living in Anyake settlement accounted to 2,296 individuals.

■ Upon arrival, refugees in both settlements received food (rice, beans, oil, sugar and salt) and non-food items (including mats, blankets, buckets, soap, detergents and kitchen sets) and were provided with temporary shelters, access to water, hygiene and sanitation facilities available at the sites.

■ Registration – UNHCR and National Commission for Refugees (NCFRMI) continued verification and registration of refugees with biometrics (including new arrivals) in the locality of Up Ranch (Obanliku Local Government Area), Cross River state.

■ As of 31st August 2018, 8,020 Cameroonian refugees were verified using ProGres database; and 6,796 of those verified had their biometric data captured. Among the verified population, 4,040 were new registrations (including new-born babies, new arrivals and people living in remote locations not attended by level 1 registration).

■ As of 31st August 2018, 2,487 Individual Identification (ID) cards were distributed to refugees in the states of Cross River and Benue.

■ Protection/SGBV – 17 cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) including sexual assault, attempted rape, physical abuse and forced marriage were identified by UNHCR protection partner Foundation for Justice Development and Peace (FJDP) during protection monitoring visits to the border localities of Agbatse, Abande, Ugugu and in Anyake settlement. The survivors in need of medical attention were referred to UNHCR partner Health Initiative for Safety and Stability in Africa (HIFASS) for appropriate care and all of them received psychosocial counselling and support from UNHCR and partner FJDP.

■ Child Protection - Best Interest Assessments (BIA) were carried out for ten unaccompanied and separated children by UNHCR in Adagom settlement, and all of them have been placed in foster care.

Moreover, ten minors have been successfully reunited with their families in Anyake settlement (Benue state).

■ Protection Monitoring - On 27th August 2018, UNHCR conducted protection border monitoring in Akampka Local Government Area (Cross River state), reaching about 83 refugees. Main protection issues reported include need for registration, inadequate food and access to education for children whose parents remain unregistered. The issuance of birth certificates to new born babies remains a concern to Cameroonian refugees. UNHCR is advocating with the National Population Commission and collaborating with UNICEF to address the issue and is carrying sensitizations among persons of concern to collect their certificates before leaving the hospital after delivery.