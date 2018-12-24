Emergency Update: Cameroonian Refugee Situation, Nigeria (16 - 30 November 2018)

6,576 refugees received cash support to purchase the food of their choice in Adagom and Anyake settlements (Cross River and Benue states).

2,235 refugees were registered into the National Health Insurance Scheme, to improve access to health care services in Anyake settlement (Benue state).

288 refugees received cash grant for business startup after completion of their vocational training in Anyake and Adagom settlements (Benue and Cross River states).

KEY INDICATORS

32,601 Cameroonian refugees registered with Level 1 and Level 2 registration [As of 30th November 2018]

2,790 Cameroonian refugees registered in Anyake settlement,

Benue State [as of 30th November 2018]

6,464 Cameroonian refugees registered in Adagom settlement,

Cross River State [as of 30th November 2018