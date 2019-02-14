Emergency Update: Cameroonian Refugee Situation, Nigeria (1 - 31 January 2019)

836 refugee students have received cash for education support to facilitate school enrolment and retention in Calabar and Adagom settlement (Cross River state).

UNHCR completed the construction of two blocks of nine classrooms to increase learning space for refugees and host community pupils in Adagom (Ogoja, Cross River state).

8,031 refugees have been enrolled into the health insurance scheme, to improve health care delivery for refugees in Adagom and Anyake settlements (Cross River and Benue states).

Operational Context

■ Cameroonian refugees continued to arrive in Nigeria from the southwest and northwest regions of Cameroon through unofficial entry points, as official borders remain closed. During border monitoring, UNHCR partners Caritas and Foundation for Justice Development and Peace (FJDP) recorded a total of 928 new arrivals, most of them women and children, in the border areas of Obanliku, Akamkpa and Kwande Local Government Areas (Cross River and Benue states). The refugees were assessed and found to be in dire need of food, non-food items, and shelter.

■ Some 287 refugee households, the majority of whom were women and children, self-relocated from the Anyake settlement (Benue state) to the Adagom settlement (Cross River state) following eviction threats from the Anyake chief in December 2018. The refugees fled the settlement due to fear of insecurity of their lives and properties. Interventions are ongoing by government officials and the UNHCR to ensure the safety of refugees and facilitate access of humanitarian actors to carry out their activities without disruption, while searching for durable solutions.