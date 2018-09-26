Emergency Update: Cameroonian Refugee Situation, Nigeria (1 - 15 September 2018)

1,050 Cameroonian refugees were voluntarily relocated to Adagom settlement (Cross River state) with support from UNHCR and its partners.

UNHCR facilitated a training on International refugee protection for 36 Government security officials in Ogoja (Cross River state).

370 Cameroonian refugees and 40 host community members were trained on Entrepreneurship and business skills in Adagom and Anyake refugee settlements.

KEY INDICATORS

26,891 Cameroonian refugees registered with Level 1 and Level 2 registration [As of 12th September 2018]

6,796 Cameroonian refugees registered with biometrics [as of 12th September 2018]

2,401 Cameroonian refugees living in Anyake settlement, Benue State [as of 15th September 2018]

2,295 Cameroonian refugees living in Adagom settlement, Cross River State [as of 15th September 2018]

Update On Achievements