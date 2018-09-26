Emergency Update: Cameroonian Refugee Situation, Nigeria (1 - 15 September 2018)
1,050 Cameroonian refugees were voluntarily relocated to Adagom settlement (Cross River state) with support from UNHCR and its partners.
UNHCR facilitated a training on International refugee protection for 36 Government security officials in Ogoja (Cross River state).
370 Cameroonian refugees and 40 host community members were trained on Entrepreneurship and business skills in Adagom and Anyake refugee settlements.
KEY INDICATORS
26,891 Cameroonian refugees registered with Level 1 and Level 2 registration [As of 12th September 2018]
6,796 Cameroonian refugees registered with biometrics [as of 12th September 2018]
2,401 Cameroonian refugees living in Anyake settlement, Benue State [as of 15th September 2018]
2,295 Cameroonian refugees living in Adagom settlement, Cross River State [as of 15th September 2018]
Update On Achievements
Protection – UNHCR conducted a two-day training on refugee protection for 36 Government Security Officials including immigration and police in Ogoja (Cross River state), during the reporting period. The training was aimed at enhancing understanding of protection principles such as non-refoulement and government responsibilities in refugee protection; to raise awareness on the Cameroonian refugee situation in Nigeria; and to strengthen partnership with the different government agencies.
Community-based protection – In Calabar, Cross River state, a community-based protection group comprising of 12 members representing the refugee communities of Calabar urban area, plus a member for Akampka Local Government Area was established on 7 September 2018 with technical support of UNHCR in Calabar (Cross River state). Members were taken through the UNHCR Code of Conduct, undertaking of confidentiality and training on specific needs codes. The group run on a voluntary basis will provide in helping to identify protection risks, explore their causes and effects, and jointly decide how to prevent and respond to them.
Prevention and protection against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) - During the reporting period, 197 adolescent girls in Adagom settlement (Ogoja Local Government Area, Cross River state) were sensitized by UNHCR protection partner Catholic Caritas Foundation of Nigeria on prevention and protection against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (S/GBV) and child protection in order to raise their awareness on prevention and reporting mechanism of SGBV cases in the settlement.
Refugee adolescents face the risk of sexual exploitation and abuse if specific programs are not included in the overall protection and assistance delivery.
Child Protection - On 14th September 2018, a child protection committee with 20 members (15 refugees and five from host community) was set up by UNHCR partner Caritas in Adagom Settlement to identify cases of child exploitation and abuse and facilitate referral to appropriate structures.
Relocation – A total of four relocation convoys of 387 refugee households (1,050 individuals) was organized from the border localities of Ikom, Biajua, Abo Police and Ajassor to Adagom settlement (Cross River state) to Adagom settlement. Upon arrival, refugees received food (rice, beans, oil, sugar, and salt) and non-food items (including mats, blankets, buckets, soap, detergents and kitchen sets) and also benefited from temporary shelters, access to water, hygiene and sanitation facilities available at the site. Moreover, 406 spontaneous arrivals were recorded during the reporting period, bringing the total population of refugees living in Adagom settlement to 2,295 as of 15th September 2018.
During the reporting period, 105 refugees arrived spontaneously to Anyake settlement (Benue state).
As of 15th September 2018, a total of 2,401 individuals were living in the settlement.
Livelihoods – On 13th September 2018, UNHCR partner Mediatrix Development foundation started a five-day entrepreneurship and business skills training for 370 refugees and 40 host community members (281 women and 132 men) in Anyake and Adagom settlements. Households fostering unaccompanied and separated children, women head of households, and individuals with specific needs were prioritized during the selection of beneficiaries in order to promote their self-reliance and dignity.
Registration – As of 31st August 2018, 8,020 Cameroonian refugees have been verified using ProGres database; and 6,796 of the verified population had their biometric data captured. Among those verified, 4,040 were new arrivals (including new-born babies, new arrivals and people living in remote locations not attended by level 1 registration).