29 May 2019

Emergency Food Security Assessment (EFSA) I April 2019

Infographic
from Famine Early Warning System Network, Norwegian Refugee Council, CARE, World Food Programme, Action Against Hunger USA, Oxfam, Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Save the Children, Government of Nigeria
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (740.79 KB)

  • Both global and severe food insecurity highest in Northern and central parts of Borno due to conflict, displacement and influx of new arrivals. Displacement from these northern areas into capital cities like Maiduguri, Jere and Monguno continues to put pressure on already stretched resources within such areas;

  • Specifically for IDP camps in Borno, global food insecurity was highest in IDP camps located in Bama, Konduga and Monguno, due to the recent upsurge of attacks leading to increased displacement and influx of IDPs into these locations. Host communities were more food insecure in Monguno, Maiduguri, Ngala, Damboa and Gwoza. Deterioriation in the food security situation, particularly in some areas of Borno (Magumeri, Kaga, Askira Uba, Maiduguri & Biu) and Yobe (Yunusari, Geidam, Jakusko, Damaturu and Bade);

  • Food insecurity remains driven by increased incidence of hostilities as well as communal conflicts between farmers and herders, limited access to farming and grazing land including livelihood opportunities, stretched communal resources due to increased dependency from IDPs and returnees, extended dry spells and high food prices;

  • There is a need for concerted efforts by government and food security sector partners to consult closely and provide tailored contextualized response (food or livelihood support) to the needs of the most vulnerable population in hotspot areas with pronouced levels of food insecurity giving priority to the IDPs, returnees and the most vulnerable members of host communities. This is key to prevent further deterioration of already fragile food security situation during the forthcoming lean season.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.