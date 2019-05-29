Emergency Food Security Assessment (EFSA) I April 2019

Both global and severe food insecurity highest in Northern and central parts of Borno due to conflict, displacement and influx of new arrivals. Displacement from these northern areas into capital cities like Maiduguri, Jere and Monguno continues to put pressure on already stretched resources within such areas;

Specifically for IDP camps in Borno, global food insecurity was highest in IDP camps located in Bama, Konduga and Monguno, due to the recent upsurge of attacks leading to increased displacement and influx of IDPs into these locations. Host communities were more food insecure in Monguno, Maiduguri, Ngala, Damboa and Gwoza. Deterioriation in the food security situation, particularly in some areas of Borno (Magumeri, Kaga, Askira Uba, Maiduguri & Biu) and Yobe (Yunusari, Geidam, Jakusko, Damaturu and Bade);

Food insecurity remains driven by increased incidence of hostilities as well as communal conflicts between farmers and herders, limited access to farming and grazing land including livelihood opportunities, stretched communal resources due to increased dependency from IDPs and returnees, extended dry spells and high food prices;