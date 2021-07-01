Emergency Appeal North West and North Central Nigeria | Hunger Crisis 2021

Appeal №: MDRNG032

People to be assisted: 200,000 (33,000 households)

Appeal launched: 28/06/2021

DREF allocated: Loan to appeal 500,000 CHF

18 months duration

Glide №:

IFRC Funding requirements: 4,130, 372 Swiss francs

Appeal ends: 31/12/2022

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 4.1 million Swiss francs to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Nigeria Red Cross Society (NRCS) to deliver humanitarian assistance to 200,000 people (33,000 households) over 18 months to address the current hunger crisis in the North West and North Central states of Nigeria. The operation will focus on: Livelihoods & Basic Needs, Health and Nutrition, Psychosocial Support, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), Protection, Gender & Inclusion (PGI and National Society Development. A DREF loan to this Appeal is requested for a total of 500,000 CHF. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this point of the evolving operation and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments.

This Emergency Appeal will contribute to IFRC’s Pan-Africa Zero Hunger Initiative. It will contribute towards lifting vulnerable people in Africa from poverty and eradicate dependence on food assistance, by investing in food production and developing low cost, effective, innovative, and smart livelihood alternatives that guarantee long-term food security. The Pan-Africa Zero Hunger Initiative is aligned with SDG#2, the African Union Regional Initiative on ‘Africa’s Commitment to End Hunger by 2025’ and Agenda 2063, Governmental plans, and other agencies’ programmes.

A. THE DISASTER AND THE RED CROSS RED CRESCENT RESPONSE

Situation overview

Food security is a basic human need, and fighting hunger is one of the greatest challenges of this century not least in Nigeria. According to an analysis done in October 2020, about 9.8 million people were estimated to be in need of external food assistance from October to December 2020 in the country,. This is a significant increase from the estimated 4 million people during the same months in 2019. This number is projected to dramatically increase further to 12.8 million during the lean season from June to August 2021. The North East of the country has a high level of food insecurity affected by long running armed conflict and violence. Nigeria’s North West region – particularly states of Zamfara, Sokoto, and Katsina – has in recent years seen a deterioration in the security situation, marked by an increase in banditry and violence. The crisis has accelerated during the past years because of the intensification of attacks and has resulted in widespread displacement across the region. Reportedly, nearly 280,000 people are displaced in the three states as of January 2021. Disrupted livelihoods and reduced market access have lessened households’ capacity to meet their essential needs. It is reported1 that in North West Nigeria, 2.53 million people are projected to face acute food insecurity (Phase 3 and above) in June – August 2021 lean period. An estimated five percent of the total food insecure population (138,476 individuals) are internally displaced persons (IDPs), of which 26,000 are in the emergency acute food insecurity phase (CH phase 4). Zamfara North, Katsina Central and Katsina South are projected to be in Crisis phase between June and August 2021. The higher prevalence of acute food insecurity mainly reflects the adverse effects of measures to contain the COVID‑19 pandemic on the supply chain, the escalation of armed and community conflicts, some localized cereal production shortfalls, the unfavourable macro‑economic conditions, and high food prices.